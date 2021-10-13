Nitrogen Generators Market Register at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $17,435.5 Million in 2026

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Nitrogen Generators Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nitrogen generators are used to generate high purity nitrogen gas of 99.995%. The demand for nitrogen generators has been witnessed to increase across the globe, as they serve as an economical method, prevent gas wastage, and offer enhanced safety. Furthermore, development of the medical industry in economies such as the U.S., China, and India drive the growth of the nitrogen generators industry.

The global nitrogen generators market size was $11,776.1 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $17,435.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Request for (215 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4468

Nitrogen generators find their major application in aviation, electronics, and chemical industries. Hence, the escalating adoption of nitrogen generators is expected to boost the development of the industry. However, traditional nitrogen supply methods such as nitrogen cylinders and newer substitutes such as nitrogen tire inflation equipment are anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry. On the contrary, technological advances such as combining wireless technology in the generators are anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for the nitrogen generators market growth.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2018 compared to other regions, due to upsurge in adoption of nitrogen generators in major sectors such as food & beverage and medical & pharmaceuticals. In Asia-Pacific and Europe, nitrogen generator acre majorly applicable across industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, and military.

Key Market Players

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Atlas Copco AB
Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.
L’Air Liquide S.A.
Linde
NOVAIR S.A.S
On Site Gas Systems, Inc.
Oxymat A/S
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Peak Gas Generation

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4468

Key Market Segments

By Generator Type

PSA Nitrogen Generator
Membrane Nitrogen Generator
Cryogenic Nitrogen Generator

By End-user Industry

Food & Beverage
Transportation
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Electrical & Electronics
Chemicals
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4468

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Nitrogen Generators Market Register at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $17,435.5 Million in 2026

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dark Spirits Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth of $129.17 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027
Matcha Tea Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by $4,480.5 million with a growing CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027
Paraformaldehyde Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2030
View All Stories From This Author