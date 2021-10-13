Die Casting Machines Market Anticipated to Reach $4,978.7 Million by 2026

Growing market for light weight vehicles and increase in adoption of high pressure die casting (HPDC), owing to technological advancements drive the market.

Die casting machine engages in the process of forcing molten metal into reusable metal die under high pressure. Dies are classified into single & multiple cavity and combination dies. This process is utilized to manufacture accurately dimensioned, defined, smooth, and textured surface alloy and metal parts. These metal parts include chassis, air valve, flywheel & bracket, smart locks, and automobiles appliances.The global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. However, the volatile prices of raw material may hinder growth of the die casting machine market. Furthermore, technical advancements in die casting machines are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the die casting machines market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018 Italpresse Gauss, part of Norican company, developed two energy efficiency solutions, namely, ECO-FIT Mode and ECO-FIT Plus. These solutions are integrated in advanced die casting cells to reduce the energy consumption of machines.On installation, ECO-FIT Plus reduced energy consumption by up to 60%. In addition, the Switzerland based Buhler AG Company offers modern die casting machine, called Datanet, which is equipped with a cell control system that integrates all activities of the system peripherals. These die casting machines include advance diagnosis systems that enhances the die casting process.Key Market PlayersAgrati - AEE SrlBühler AGDynacastIdra srlItalpresse GaussOskar Frech GmbH + Co. KGToshiba Machine Co., LtdToyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd.UBEZitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. Key Market SegmentsBy Type:Cold chamber die casting machineHot chamber die casting machineGravity die casting machineBy Material:AluminumZincMagnesiumOthersBy End-User:TransportationMechanical & Manufacturing EquipmentBuilding & ConstructionOthersBy Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA