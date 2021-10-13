Die Casting Machines Market Anticipated to Reach $4,978.7 Million by 2026

Growing market for light weight vehicles and increase in adoption of high pressure die casting (HPDC), owing to technological advancements drive the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Die casting machine engages in the process of forcing molten metal into reusable metal die under high pressure. Dies are classified into single & multiple cavity and combination dies. This process is utilized to manufacture accurately dimensioned, defined, smooth, and textured surface alloy and metal parts. These metal parts include chassis, air valve, flywheel & bracket, smart locks, and automobiles appliances.

The global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Request for (257 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5426

However, the volatile prices of raw material may hinder growth of the die casting machine market. Furthermore, technical advancements in die casting machines are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the die casting machines market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018 Italpresse Gauss, part of Norican company, developed two energy efficiency solutions, namely, ECO-FIT Mode and ECO-FIT Plus. These solutions are integrated in advanced die casting cells to reduce the energy consumption of machines.

On installation, ECO-FIT Plus reduced energy consumption by up to 60%. In addition, the Switzerland based Buhler AG Company offers modern die casting machine, called Datanet, which is equipped with a cell control system that integrates all activities of the system peripherals. These die casting machines include advance diagnosis systems that enhances the die casting process.

Key Market Players

Agrati - AEE Srl
Bühler AG
Dynacast
Idra srl
Italpresse Gauss
Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd.
UBE
Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5426

Key Market Segments

By Type:

Cold chamber die casting machine
Hot chamber die casting machine
Gravity die casting machine

By Material:

Aluminum
Zinc
Magnesium
Others

By End-User:

Transportation
Mechanical & Manufacturing Equipment
Building & Construction
Others

By Region:

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5426

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Die Casting Machines Market Anticipated to Reach $4,978.7 Million by 2026

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Dark Spirits Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth of $129.17 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027
Matcha Tea Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by $4,480.5 million with a growing CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027
Paraformaldehyde Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2030
View All Stories From This Author