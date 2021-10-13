Thermal Interface Materials Market Share 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Interface Materials Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thermal interface materials market grew exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.Thermal interface materials (TIMs) are utilized to facilitate the dissipation and transfer of heat in electronic devices. They assist in increasing thermal conductivity, filling spaces between the mating surfaces and addressing both heat transfer and mechanical fixation problems. As a result, they are widely utilized in the manufacturing of semiconductor packages, automobile components, and power electronics across the globe.
Significantly increasing demand for efficient electronic devices represents one of the primary factors fueling the growth of the market. Apart from this, TIMs are extensively used in the production of portable, compact, energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LEDs). They are also employed in electronics like music systems and interior automation components for minimizing energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Other major factors, including the rising need for seamless connectivity, numerous technological advancements like the development of nano diamonds and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
3M Company
Dow Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Honeywell International Inc.
Indium Corporation
Kitagawa Industries America Inc.
Laird Technologies Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Tapes and Films
Elastomeric Pads
Greases and Adhesives
Phase Change Materials
Metal Based Materials
Others
Breakup by Application:
Telecom
Computer
Medical Devices
Industrial Machinery
Consumer Durables
Automotive Electronics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
