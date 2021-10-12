Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,970 in the last 365 days.

Homicide: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:10 pm, members of the Fourth District were called to the listed location by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, in reference to a possible assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with an assault. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

 

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 76 year-old Luther Brooks, of Northwest, DC.

 

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, as a result of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

You just read:

Homicide: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.