Cattle Feed Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth of $78.3 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.4% CAGR - Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cattle Feed Market by Cattle Type (Beef and Dairy) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027."According to the report, the global cattle feed industry was estimated at $73.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $78.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.Livestock industrialization and replacement of traditional cattle feed with nutritionally balanced compound feed fuel the growth of the global cattle feed market. Conversely, challenges associated with the gap between demand and supply of cattle feed hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, nutrigenomics applications and prospects in livestock is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the key players in the industry. Frontrunners in the industry-Archer Daniel Midland CompanyBASF SEBeijing Goke Agriculture Machinery Co., Ltd.Cargill, Inc.Charoen Pokphand FoodsR. Simplot CompanyKemin IndustriesLand O' Lakes Inc.Nutreco NVProvita Eurotech Ltd.The global market is segmented on the basis of cattle type, distribution channel, and region. Based on cattle type, the market is bifurcated into beef and dairy. The dairy segment dominated the market with nearly three-fifths of the global cattle feed market share in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its lead by the end of 2027. The same segment is also expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online segments. The offline segment held the lion's share with around two-fifths of the global cattle feed market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Covid-19 scenario-The outbreak of the pandemic led to constant demand for cattle feed, however, the supply chain was immensely affectedFurthermore, the demand for consumption of fish and meat has declined all across the globe. This factor impacted the demand for Grain and Oilseed (G&O) as well.Various regions and industries are now revitalizing as the relaxations are getting eliminated by the government bodies. With this, the market is projected to recoup soon. The dairy segment to lead the trail by 2027-Based on cattle type, the dairy segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global cattle feed market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. The fact that dairy industry is one of the oldest and vital industries in the food sector, drive the growth of the segment.The offline segment to dominate during the estimated period-Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global cattle feed market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. The offline sale is the primary sales strategy for majority of the businesses for B2B marketing scenario. The online segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to rule the roost in terms of revenue-Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, garnering more than two-fifths of the global cattle feed market. Food and feed systems in the Asia-Pacific region are changing rapidly in terms of supply and demand dimensions owing to the economic growth, structural transformation, emerging technologies, and urbanization. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. The presence of vast areas supporting favorable climate pattern and rational use of inputs, including grains (corn, soybean) and fertilizers, have offered an ability to regions such as Brazil, Argentina, and Africa to be the major livestock producers in the LAMEA region. This in turn augment the growth of market in this region. Key Findings Of The StudyThe beef cattle segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the cattle feed market share, registering a CAGR of 5.0%The offline segment is projected to contribute with highest market share during the forecast time period, with around 72% market share in 2027, and CAGR of 3.6%The online distribution segment is anticipated to grow at very fast rate in the global cattle feed market forecast, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.The dairy segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. 