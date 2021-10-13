Homicide: 1300 Block of Kalmia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 2:10 pm, members of the Fourth District were called to the listed location by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, in reference to a possible assault. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with an assault. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

On Friday, October 8, 2021, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 76 year-old Luther Brooks, of Northwest, DC.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, as a result of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.