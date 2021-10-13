Attorney General Treg Taylor Warns of Timeshare Exit Fraud

October 12, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) - Attorney General Treg Taylor is warning Alaskans of scammers seeking to swindle Alaska consumers who want to sell their timeshares.

There are unscrupulous companies that are advertising free meals or gift cards to timeshare owners who attend their presentations. During these presentations, which often take place in area hotels, the scammers use hard sales tactics to pressure consumers. The scammers give consumers the impression that the only way to get out of their timeshare is to sign a contract and pay money immediately. However, after the consumer hands over thousands of dollars, these companies do little or nothing to help the consumer sell their timeshare or otherwise exit their timeshare agreement.

Attorney General Taylor asked any Alaskans who have attended a presentation from a timeshare exit company to contact the Alaska Department of Law at (907) 269-5200 or fill out a consumer complaint form available at http://law.alaska.gov/department/civil/consumer/cp_complaint.html.

AG Taylor also said that before paying a company to sell a timeshare, consumers should check to see if they are dealing with a licensed real estate agent or broker. Consumers should also be wary of advertisements offering free meals or gift cards, and of companies that demand large sums of money as upfront payment.

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.