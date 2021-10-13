Free bottled water continues to be provided to City of Benton Harbor residents; additional location announced More than 26,000 cases of bottled water distributed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Oct. 12, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - An additional location for City of Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water was announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services (MDHHS) today. Since Sept. 30, 26,535 cases of water have been distributed with additional shipments scheduled for delivery to the city.

Free bottled water is being offered out of an abundance of caution and residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

MDHHS is engaging in a long-term effort to eliminate lead action level exceedances, educate communities on the effects of lead in drinking water, and remove lead service lines.

Distribution is at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor

NEW - Abundant Life Church, 693 Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor

Thursday, Oct. 14

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, Benton Harbor

Friday, Oct. 15

God's Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone, Benton Harbor

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

For more information, or to speak to someone to arrange water delivery please contact 211 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents can also call the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at 800-815-5485, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule drop-offs.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This action is part of an accelerated, across-the-board effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. This collaborative effort includes the City of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

