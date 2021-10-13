New Tools Help Growers Navigate Rising NPK Input Prices Soil Technology Expansions & Customized Treatments from Locus AG
Our new customized treatment programs advance field performance and expand grower access to revenue-boosting solutions that save them money,”SOLON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help growers address the rising costs of phosphorous, nitrogen and other synthetic inputs, Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is expanding its lineup of microbial soil amendments—or soil probiotic technologies—that optimize nutrient utilization, water use efficiency and crop performance. The agtech company introduced four new dry formulations of its award-winning Rhizolizer® and Pantego™ solutions, featuring strategically selected strains that target specific crops. The customized approach unlocks nutrients already present in the soil and helps growers across a broader range of growing conditions cut costs and boost yields.
The new soil technologies utilize the unique mechanisms of action of the current Rhizolizer Duo and Pantego formulations, which have been globally recognized by agriculture experts for unmatched benefits ranging from superior nitrogen use efficiency and supercharged carbon sequestration to better phosphorus solubilization. Growers profit from multi-dollar input savings per acre, new revenue streams through the CarbonNOW® program and substantially higher returns on investment (ROI).
“We know every penny counts for growers, which is why we are constantly evolving our solutions to make sure they have access to the best technology with the highest value,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Locus AG. “The soil technology expansions help solve key agronomic, economic and environmental challenges, including alleviating the rising cost of crop fertility plans—which are 72% more expensive now than last year.”
Application Flexibility
The soil technology expansion includes dry powder formulations of the liquid Rhizolizer Duo and Pantego, applied via hopper box with up to a year’s shelf life. The BA formulations cover a broad range of geographic growing regions, irrigation methods and climactic conditions—driving a new wave of adoption on U.S. row crops:
Rhizolizer Duo BA, optimized for use in corn and sorghum
Pantego BA, optimized for use in cereal crops and cooler soil temperatures
Customized Treatments and Programs
Locus AG soil technologies utilize proprietary microorganisms strategically selected based on high field viability and their beneficial biological activities related to specific crop types. The Rhizolizer and Pantego line expansion includes two new microbial blends that can be used as part of an integrated program tailored to each grower:
Rhizolizer® Prime BA, a blend of three active microbial strains optimized for soybeans
Pantego® Thrive BA, a blend of two active microbial strains optimized for corn
“Our new customized treatment programs advance field performance and expand grower access to revenue-boosting solutions that save them money,” Pawlak said. “Unlike other soil treatments, our specialized microbial strains produce unique biosurfactants, enzymes and metabolites that work synergistically to supercharge their impact on soil health, root health, nutrient uptake and crop productivity.”
Rhizolizer® Duo BA (corn), Pantego® Thrive BA (corn), Rhizolizer® Prime BA (soybeans) and Pantego® BA (cereal crops) are commercially available now across the U.S., with special incentive programs being offered through the next month. To find out more about using a customized microbial soil technology treatment program, visit LocusAG.com/contact to be put in touch with a team expert.
About Locus Agricultural Solutions®
Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil “probiotic” technologies and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company’s success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL’s Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.
