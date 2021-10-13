DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Pipeline for Myelodysplastic Syndromes as Influential Pharma Players Set Foot in the MDS Landscape

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) pipeline landscape is going to boost in coming years owing to promising late-stage pipeline candidates and the entry of novel agents as new therapies.

DelveInsight’s ‘ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline domain.

Some of the salient features of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline analysis presents the MDS domain with 100+ active players in the domain investigating 100+ pipeline therapies .

in the domain investigating . Many key companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the ongoing Myelodysplastic Syndrome treatment, such as Horizon Pharma USA, Gilead Sciences, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Syntrix Biosystems, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

and others. Emerging Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline therapies such as IFN-γ (interferon gamma-1b) injection, Magrolimab, ASTX030, SX-682, Tamibarotene, APR-246, Luspatercept, Seclidemstat, MBG453, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials. In September 2021, Jasper Therapeutics announced the initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate JSP191 as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent prior to allogeneic transplant in patients with GATA2-related Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Jasper Therapeutics and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, had entered into a clinical trial agreement in which NCI will serve as the Investigational New Drug (IND) sponsor for this study.

announced the initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent prior to allogeneic transplant in patients with GATA2-related Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). Jasper Therapeutics and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, had entered into a clinical trial agreement in which NCI will serve as the Investigational New Drug (IND) sponsor for this study. In July 2021, Roche announced that Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine had been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the US FDA for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated intermediate, high- and very high-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) based on the revised International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-R).

announced that (venetoclax) in combination with had been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated intermediate, high- and very high-risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) based on the revised International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-R). In August 2020, Keros Therapeutics initiated a study to develop a candidate for treating low blood cell counts or cytopenias. It includes anaemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) and Myelofibrosis (MF).

The Myelodysplastic Syndrome pipeline report offers detailed profiles of the pipeline assets and the inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Myelodysplastic Syndrome products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors along with the opportunities and risks in the MDS pipeline landscape.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Overview

Myelodysplastic Syndrome is a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature, so they do not become healthy blood cells. Myelodysplastic Syndrome is divided into subtypes based on blood cells — red cells, white cells, and platelets.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome rarely causes signs or symptoms in the early stages. In time, MDS might cause fatigue, shortness of breath, unusual paleness due to a low red blood cell count (anaemia), unusual bruising or bleeding due to a low blood platelet count (thrombocytopenia).

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Magrolimab Gilead Sciences Phase III CD47 antigen inhibitors Intravenous ASTX030 Astex Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Cytidine deaminase inhibitors Oral SX-682 Syntrix Biosystems Phase I/II Interleukin 8 receptor antagonists Oral Tamibarotene Syros Pharmaceuticals Phase III Retinoic acid receptor alpha agonists Oral APR-246 Aprea Therapeutics Phase III Thioredoxin reductase inhibitors Intravenous Seclidemstat Salarius Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II Lysine specific demethylase 1 inhibitors Oral MBG453 Novartis Pharmaceuticals Phase III HAVCR2 protein inhibitors Intravenous

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

The Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Myelodysplastic syndrome emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

By Molecule Type

Peptides

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small molecules

Polysaccharides

Immunotherapies

By Mechanism of Action

CD47 antigen inhibitors

Cytidine deaminase inhibitors

Interleukin 8 receptor antagonists

Retinoic acid receptor alpha agonists

Thioredoxin reductase inhibitors

HAVCR2 protein inhibitors

By Targets

CD47 antigen

Interleukin 8 receptor

Cytidine deaminase

Thioredoxin reductase

HAVCR2 protein

Scope of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : Horizon Pharma USA, Gilead Sciences, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Syntrix Biosystems, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

: Horizon Pharma USA, Gilead Sciences, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Syntrix Biosystems, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Theraṣpies: IFN-γ (interferon gamma-1b) injection, Magrolimab, ASTX030, SX-682, Tamibarotene, APR-246, Luspatercept, Seclidemstat, MBG453, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Overview 4 Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Early Phase I 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Key Companies 14 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Key Products 15 Myelodysplastic Syndrome - Unmet Needs 16 Myelodysplastic Syndrome - Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Myelodysplastic Syndrome - Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Analyst Views 19 Appendix

Track and assess a candidate’s clinical development journey through Actionable Intelligence, Key Cross Analysis and Detailed Profiling

