Thirty-six million DaiVat Tokens became available on October 17th

The Social Media Token

DaiVat token is one of the latest cryptocurrencies to be usable on mobile apps and social media startups.

DaiVat (BNB:DAVT)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting October 17th through November 21st, Daivat tokens will be available for purchase in an IDO.

DaiVat is making it easy for interested persons to participate in the IDO. They can easily purchase their cryptocurrencies on DodoBsc and will not need to provide any KYC information. Each DaiVat token will be sold for $0.03, and purchases can be made using Binance USD (BUSD). The IDO is open to all members of the public. The “Total Supply” of all DaiVat tokens will officially become available for public sale on November 21st, after the IDO.

To participate in the IDO, persons would need to paste this link into the URL section of their browser: https://app.dodoex.io/cp/join/0x1fc4724a43a550659a2605a1c75da5802ddedeb6?network=bsc-mainnet Ensure their network is set to Binance SmartChain, answer a brief questionnaire, and follow the necessary steps needed to participate in the IDO.

The IDO will be important to the release of the DaiVat token and for future partnerships.

A company spokesperson shared that, "This is a major step to creating liquidity for the DaiVat token since we plan to put all the proceeds made during the IDO from token sales in the DaiVat Liquidity Pool."

Another significant benefit from the IDO is that organizers hope to make $1 million to help in the marketing of partner apps. DaiVat will be partnering with dating apps and social media startups in their move to become universal and more transactional across multiple platforms and spaces. The partnership will allow for easy in-app purchases and for members to pay and renew their subscriptions.

DaiVat will allow much security for users since each exchange via the Binance blockchain can easily be traced. DaiVat is also a decentralized digital asset that is easy to use and gives people more power over their finances.