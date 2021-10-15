STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Argentina
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Argentina and the Province of Buenos Aires. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in August 2019. The regulatory date for the current release is July 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Resolution No. 12 of January 11, 2019 establishes requirements for facilities that have been declared a “Polluting Agent” to submit suitability plans.
Joint Resolution No. 2 of November 25, 2019 establishes guidelines for contractual conditions in environmental insurance policies.
Resolution No. 492 of July 7, 2019 establishes the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure and the requirements for obtaining an Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) through the OPDS web portal.
Resolution No. 104 of April 2, 2020 incorporates hydro-fluorocarbons listed in Annex F – Group I and Group II of the Kigali Amendment of the Montreal Protocol to the Import and Export Licensing System established by Decree No. 1609/2004.
Resolution No. 453 of November 28, 2019 creates the integrated management system for wastes and others “Sistema de gestion integral de Residuos y Otros,” or “GIRO”), which is in process of replacing the SIMEL online manifest system.
Resolution No. 446 of December 4, 2020 approves a harmonized color code for the identification, classification, and segregation of domestic waste. It does not apply to the provinces or the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.
Resolution No. 468 of June 24, 2019 regulates the treatment of oils for reuse in industrial establishments. It applies to used oils that are totally or partially mineral or synthetic-based, from industrial or non-industrial establishments, which have become unsuitable for their intended use.
Resolution No. 553 of October 16, 2019 requires generators of special industrial waste, non-special industrial waste, and pathogenic waste to keep copies of the waste manifests for at least 10 years.
Resolution No. 2,222 of December 9, 2019 establishes the 3-step process for obtaining authorization for water usage.
Resolution No. 355 of October 1, 2020 creates the Integrated National Registry of PCB Holders (“Registro Nacional Integrado de Poseedores de PCB”, or “RENIPP”).
Resolution No. 20 of March 9, 2018 establishes a new improvement program for Small and Medium Entities with high accident rates.
Resolution No. 1,122 of November 22, 2019 approves the general obligations and requirements for the use of chemical precursors in accordance with the Manual of Administrative Procedures of the National Registry of Chemical Precursors.
Resolution No. 81 of October 8, 2019 approves the “List of Carcinogenic Substances and Agents.” Resolution No. 451 of November 26, 2019 prohibits the production, import, formulation, trade and use of chemicals covered by the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants.
Resolution No. 110 of 12 April 2021 establishes import and export procedures for chemicals subject to Prior Informed Consent (PIC) the Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier's Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
