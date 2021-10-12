Regional Supply to Offer Expanded Variety of Digital Printing and Software Solutions

Regional Supply continues its commitment to carry one of the largest selections of graphics equipment and software

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrying one of the largest selections of graphics equipment and software for the past several decades, Regional Supply is pleased to announce its commitment to providing the largest selection of solutions for customers.

“We sell a wide selection of the best printers, laminators, routers and software—all in one place,” stated Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager. “Our customers range from small, at-home designers to major commercial enterprises. If we don’t have what you need, we will help you find it.”

To meet each customer’s individual needs, Regional Supply’s expanded line of printers, laminators, routers, and software includes:

Printers

• Eco-solvent printers: These printers use ink that is friendly to the environment. Pair your eco-solvent printer with a laminator for amazing results.

• Latex printers: Latex printers provide the same fabulous quality that eco-solvent printers do. Use your latex printer to print decals, stickers, graphics, signage, vehicle wraps and more.

• UV printers: By using ultraviolet light in the curing process, UV printers dry the ink you use in your project quickly. There is never any smudging, even on plastic or other hard surfaces that are nonporous.

• Flatbed printers: Save the step of transferring by getting a flatbed printer. These machines allow you to print right onto textiles, glass, wood, tile and even carpet. Flatbed printers mean less work, less mess, more options.

• Direct-to-garment printers: Highly preferable for individual products versus bulk orders, direct-to-garment printers set up quickly. They’re also preferable to screen printers for detailed designs.

• Dye sublimation printers: Superior to inkjet printers for color and detail, these printers are the first choice of those who work with schools and professional sports teams because they can accurately reproduce the correct colors every time, in vibrant and great detail.

• Thermal transfer printers: When you want to produce lasting images on a variety of media, a thermal transfer printer is a great option.

Laminators

Regional Supply offers laminators to protect your printed graphics from harm, including UV light, abrasions and more. Regional Supply also sells smaller models as well as large, industrial-sized floor models to suit our customers’ needs.

Routers

Regional Supply sells flatbed cutters and routers for clients interested in making their own signs, artwork or other materials. They sell a variety of routers for cutting different designs and materials, including wood, aluminum, steel, glass, plastic and foam.

Software

Regional Supply offers top-selling stock of graphics software for printers and other sign-making equipment. Contact us their customer service team with any questions you have about the software; they can help you determine which option is best for your purposes.

One returning Regional Supply customer said, “Best prices we could find locally and on the internet and the delivered it free the next day to our shop. Definitely would recommend this company.”

"We want to be your best choice for graphics equipment and software," said Wiscombe.

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks, and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens, and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge of the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery, and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

