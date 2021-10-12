Reminder: NB I-83 (South Bridge) in Harrisburg to be Closed This Weekend

Contractor to perform permanent repair to expansion dam

Harrisburg, PA – This is a reminder that the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge carrying northbound Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg will be closed this weekend. Northbound Interstate 83 will be closed between Exit 41 (Lemoyne/Camp Hill) and Exit 43 (2nd Street).

The closure will begin at approximately 9:00 PM on Friday, October 15, and is expected to be lifted by 6:00 AM Monday, October 18. Should inclement weather impact this schedule, the work will be performed during the same hours Friday, October 29, through Monday, November 1.

This closure includes the northbound I-83 Exit 41B ramp to Lemoyne and the Lemoyne/Lowther Street on-ramp to northbound I-83. Right turns from eastbound Route 581 Ramp 6C onto eastbound Lowther Street will be restricted, though left turns and straight movements from the ramp will be permitted.

The closure will allow the district’s bridge maintenance contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, to perform permanent repairs to an expansion dam on the bridge.

A detour will be in place for northbound I-83 traffic using westbound PA Route 581, northbound Interstate 81 and southbound Interstate 83. Also, a detour will be in place for the Lowther Street ramp traffic using Lowther Street, the southbound I-83 on-ramp at South 10th Street to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound. A detour will be in place for eastbound PA Route 581 traffic using Exit 6B (I-83/York) to exit 40B (New Cumberland), eastbound on Carlisle Road, and Interstate 83 northbound.

To support and facilitate the abovementioned closures, motorists may experience lane restrictions and/or manual traffic control at the 3rd Street and Lowther Street Intersection in Lemoyne, as well as other intersections along the detour routes. Motorists may expect delays on northbound Interstate 83, eastbound PA Route 581, and detour routes. Alternate routes and/or travel times are encouraged to minimize delays.

The expansion dam (or expansion joint) on the bridge allows the bridge deck to expand and contract with temperatures changes and traffic movement on the deck, while preventing water from reaching and damaging bridge elements below the deck. A temporary repair was made earlier this year while the permanent repair project was designed.

Additional repairs are planned in both directions on the bridge this winter and next spring.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

