Hhemp.co Supports America's Veterans in Collaboration with Veteran Health Solutions and Veterans Compassion Network

Hhemp.co tinctures feature custom formulations for Rest, Calm, and Focus, with 100 percent of profits benefiting veteran nonprofit organizations Veterans happily accepting Hhemp.co product donations at the Disabled American Veterans Event in San Bernardino, CA - September 2021 Dr. Bao Le and Life Griffith of Veteran Health Solutions discuss a plan to help Veterans

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayward, CA based premiere CBG+CBD brand Hhemp.co, in collaboration with non-profit organization Veteran Health Solutions, launched their Veterans branded tincture line in July 2021, and have since honored their pledge to donate 100% of the profits from this product line to support various veteran organizations across the nation. Dr. Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co, launched this line with a goal of providing education and affordable access to CBG+CBD wellness products that can help with the various physical and mental health issues plaguing the veteran community. In addition to the monetary donations given, Hhemp.co has generously donated these wellness tinctures and other CBG+CBD products to a variety of veteran organizations to help spread awareness and allow people to give a plant-based approach a try.

Shelly McKay, Co-Founder and Health & Wellness Director of Kannabis Works, started a program called Veterans Compassion Network (VCN) for veterans under SB 34, which allows for free access to CBD products through the generosity of manufacturers in the state. Every 6 weeks, VCN orchestrates a donation of CBD products and collateral material to veterans to spread awareness about the benefits of CBD use. VCN can attest to the generosity that HHemp.co provided to the veteran community and was thrilled to receive a donation of Hhemp.co CBG+CBD products to give away at VCN recent event in late September.

Shelly was intrigued and impressed by the use of CBG in the hhemp.co product line, as she believes that CBG is the missing cannabinoid that is necessary in helping support veterans’ mental health. “More veterans die on this soil due to suicide, and they are overmedicated and underserved. I’ve watched it firsthand and now I am hearing healing stories of people feeling better, spouses being happier, and seeing how CBG and other cannabinoids are truly helping people,” said Shelly.

Having been involved in the industry for many years, Shelly has known of Dr. Le from his research and manufacturing of CBD oil to help his son, who suffers from night terrors and other debilitating issues due to his autism and epilepsy. “I am doing this for my son and to help others benefit from cannabinoids, like CBG and CBD,” Dr. Le said, "Hhemp.co’s mission is to manufacture safe hemp products that can be trusted by everyone.”

Other than being grateful for the generous donation from Hhemp.co, Shelly notes the importance that the donations they distribute are made by a company with experience creating trusted and safe products. “Just knowing that Dr. Le truly understands cannabinoids and is doing it correctly and with strict COA’s and testing methods in place says everything. Dr. Le pays careful attention to detail and has created and curated products that can be trusted and safe for veterans who suffer from pain, anxiety or depression.”

About HHemp.co:

