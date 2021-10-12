Driver's License Clinic to be held December 1 - Apply October 25 through November 4

Kansas Legal Services is partnering with the Wichita Bar Association and the City of Wichita to put on a driver's license clinic.

Applications will be taken online/via phone October 25th - November 4th.

There will be a CLE and screening event on November 11th (for attorneys) and then an in-person advice clinic for those who applied in advance.

This in-person advice clinic will take plan on December 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Iasis Christian Center, 1914 E 11th, Building B, Wichita, KS.

We Need Your Driver's License Number When You Apply.

You also need to plan to attend the December 1st event at some point between 9 am and 3 pm to meet with an attorney, or KLS will have to assist you after that date.

You can walk into the event without registering, but there is no guarantee that you will be helped that day.

Updated numbers from the Kansas Department of Revenue show that more than 213,000 Kansans have suspended licenses, about half of them from Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita.

Around 71% of these sus pensions are a direct result of unpaid fines and court fees.

In some situations, drivers with suspended licenses are able to apply for a restricted license. A restricted license allows a person to drive:

To and from work and school

To and from drug or alcohol counseling

To and from an appointment with a healthcare provider or during a medical emergency

In the course of your employment

Any place you are required to go by a court

There is no longer a fee to apply for the Restricted Driver's Program, based on failure to pay a traffic ticket. This fee used to be $25 and was not refunded, even if you didn't qualify for the program.

If you are struggling to pay fines and court costs, you can ask the Judge to reduce or waive those charges. When paid or waived (ordered not due to the Court) you can get your driver's license reinstated.

The Judge can also waive the reinstatement fee charged to get your driver's license reinstated.

Forms for making both these requests are available, including instructions on how to fill out the forms. Instructions and Packet of Drivers License Forms