Gov. Henry McMaster Holds Ceremonial Bill Signing for S. 242, Drivers for a Cure Special License Plates

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette were joined today by members of the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, the Duke Cancer Institute, and members of the General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing of S. 242, Drivers for a Cure Special License plates. The legislation generates proceeds to support cancer research through specialty license plates issued by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

"South Carolina is fortunate to be serviced by two incredible cancer research centers in MUSC Hollings and the Duke Cancer Institute," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Their work not only generates life-saving cancer research but provides South Carolinians with world-class care, screenings, and prevention programs. Now, through this legislation, we are given an additional opportunity to support and raise awareness of their critical work."

The total cost of a specialty plate is $70.00 with a renewal every two years. The purchase includes the customer’s regular registration fee of $40.00 and an additional $30.00 for the specialty plate. Each new plate purchased will generate approximately $19.38 for cancer research, with each renewal generating $25.33 for cancer research. The proceeds will be equally split between MUSC Hollings Cancer Center and the Duke Cancer Institute.

"We are here to celebrate legislation that will raise funds for cancer research at two of our great institutions in the Carolina’s,” said South Carolina Senator Tom Young. “This bill provides us with one more way to fight cancer and will provide even more money for research in the war against cancer.”

“The new special license plate gives MUSC Hollings Cancer Center another avenue to raise awareness about cancer and stress the importance of cancer prevention and screenings,” said MUSC Hollings Director Dr. Raymond N. DuBois. “Funds raised by these license plates will benefit cancer research at Hollings, which in turn will help to save more lives in South Carolina.”

The plate is scheduled to be released in November of 2021 and will be available for purchase on the SCDMV website here. The plate can be viewed here.