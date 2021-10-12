QRKITA The First QRIS Platform in Indonesia Announces IEO Date

/EIN News/ -- Surabaya, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QRKITA, the first QRIS platform aimed at helping merchants across Indonesia to integrate the payment options to crypto and boost their sales. QRKITA has announced the date of its IEO after the successful ongoing presale. The Initial Exchange Offering would begin on LAToken exchange from 20 October until 27 October. The native token would be available at a discounted price during the IEO which will go up at the time of listing.





Qrkita is intended to facilitate non-cash transactions, encourage financial inclusion, and promote memes, so that in the end it can encourage economic growth. All merchants can make transactions using QR not only wholesalers but also small traders such as meatball sellers, vegetable sellers and others throughout Indonesia.



Qrkita is the first Qris online platform that will bridge between the merchant community and the crypto community, especially in Indonesia, this combination will generate profits for all parties continuously. Qrkita is one of the cashback reward options that will be accepted by merchants and their customers, as well as the beginning of learning the crypto world for them. From there merchants and customers will get to know crypto more deeply, farming, staking and so on that is provided at qrkita.exchange

Merchants must first be registered at qrkita.com to get the benefits, namely with the appropriate name and account number, cashback will be given to the merchant account, then the merchant can send it to the customer’s wallet according to the agreement. For the initial merchant partnerships, Qrkita collaborated with the yukk application as a Qris provider, but it is possible that there will be other partners after this. Then for the token market, the project is collaborating with several foreign exchanges that will be announced in the near future.

What Makes Qrkita Unique and Trustworthy?

Being a first in the industry is always an advantage and Qrkita aims to leverage that to ensure it becomes a go-to platform for merchants in the country. Blockchain has impacted almost every sector and crypto has turned many startups into unicorns but the small and medium level enterprises that act as backbone of the economy are often overlooked and not given the chance to grow.

Qrkita aims to change that with its technology solutions and smart contract implementations that would ensure a secure and safe way to transact and also boost the small and medium enterprises. Everyone knows how hard it is for the retail merchants to raise money but not anymore as Qrkita brings a decentralized ecosystem for everyone to participate in. The project is already up and running some of the key features that make it trustworthy includes,

● First Project Already Running, Sales Revenue Over 230 M IDR, Over 2500 Transaction in 14 Days, Check The Data

● Get Passive Reward From Every Transaction

● Get Dividend For Each Project Regularly Just By Hold Their Token

● Many Upcoming Real Project Will Be Enable In the ITO Platform

An investment in the project also ensures investing in the future of digitization thus it would become a go to choice of merchants and also help investors with great returns. Some of the key features of the token includes,

● Anti Whale: Transfer more than 0.05% of the total supply will be rejected (Max Tx Amount)

● Auto Liquidity: Every Transaction Contributes Toward Automatically Generating Further Liquidity.

● Holder Reward: Static reward. Holder Will Earn Passive Reward From Every Transaction.

● Partnership & Charity: Partnerships Wallet and Charity Wallet.

● Auto Burn: Automatic Burn of every transaction To Reduce Inflation And Maintain Token Price.

Token Staking, NFT Gaming, and Much More

With time Qrkita would expand and dwell into various other use cases as it plans to become a one-in-all ecosystem. As it already makes use of smart contracts, it will start staking and liquidity reward programs for traders to make passive income. The staking rewards would be introduced in the third phase of the project.

The project also aims to introduce a Play-to-Earn NFT platform that has been a rage in recent times. By banking and leveraging different technologies Qrkita aims to become a hub for traders, merchants, and NFT collectors alike.

The NFT gaming platform would allow players to earn in-game NFT collectibles that can be traded and sold on crypto exchanges and DEX like many others making one of the most talked about use cases in NFT. Qrkita aims to revolutionize the Indonesian merchant markets with crypto integration and also lure existing crypto players to its platforms through various other offerings.

To learn more about Qrkita visit Qrkita.exchange

Social Media :

Twitter : https://twitter.com/qrkitaexchanger

Facebook : https://facebook.com/qrkita

Instagram : https://instagram.com/qrkita satu

Telegram : https://t.me/qrkitaexhanger

Medium : https://medium.com/@qrkitasatu

Github : https://github.com/qrkita/qrkitatoken.sol

Media Contact :

Contact Person : Agustinus Santoso

Company Name: Jims Honey Global Cv.

Email: support@qrkita.exchange

City: Surabaya

Country: Indonesia

Website: https://qrkita.exchange

Source link