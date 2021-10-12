Maryland Green Purchasing Committee Earns “Public Sector Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award” from Northeast Recycling Council.

October 12, 2021

BALTIMORE – The Maryland Green Purchasing Committee (GPC) today was awarded an Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award in the Public Sector category by the Northeast Recycling Council (NERC). The award was announced in the opening ceremony of NERC’s annual conference, held virtually this year. The GPC is an interagency committee composed of 10 state agencies and staffed and chaired by the Department of General Services. The GPC was established in 2010 to promote environmentally preferable purchasing in state government.

“I’m proud, once again, of the tremendous accomplishments of the Maryland Green Purchasing Committee,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “We will continue to ensure our work supports a greener and cleaner Maryland for all.”

The Environmental Sustainability Leadership Award is a recognition program for individuals, companies, and organizations that demonstrate an impact on an environmentally sustainable economy. To be eligible for the award, an organization must further NERC’s mission to minimize waste, conserve natural resources, and advance a sustainable economy through facilitated collaboration and action. In FY 2021, Maryland spent $51.3 million on environmentally preferable commodities including renewable energy, IT, lighting products, recycled content products, janitorial supplies, and more. These purchases resulted in a cost savings of $1.2 million and a greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 128,894 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

“NERC is delighted to present the Maryland Green Purchasing Committee with its 2021 Environmental Leadership Award for the public sector,” said NERC Executive Director Lynn Rubinstein. “It was selected from among several other applications due to its notable achievements in purchasing products with post-consumer content, as well as promoting their purchase within the state. Their educational programs and resources are exemplary and it is an honor to present them with this award.”

The conservation of resources and the reduction of landfill waste have long been pillars of Maryland’s Green Purchasing Program. In order to meet these goals, Maryland’s GPC has engaged in four strategic actions to ensure continued progress: Data Collection and Analysis; Training and Resource Development; Vendor Engagement; and Contract Integration.

To learn more about Maryland’s Green Purchasing Committee, please visit: https://dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/GreenPurchasing/index.aspx

###

