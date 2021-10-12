Submit Release
Many youth antlerless deer hunts in southern Idaho changed for 2021 season

Idaho Fish and Game is reminding deer hunters of changes to youth antlerless mule deer hunting opportunity in many hunting units in southern Idaho, and to check the official 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules Brochure for changes to the areas they plan to hunt before heading out.

In addition to the changes being reflected in the 2021 Big Game Seasons and Rules Brochure, regional Fish and Game staff publicized changes to antlerless opportunity – including youth seasons – in press releases from the Southwest and Southeast regions. During the opening weekend of rifle season, however, conservation officers in the field and at check stations encountered multiple youth hunters who had harvested an antlerless deer in units where there was no longer antlerless hunting opportunity.  

As a result, Fish and Game is once again reminding hunters of the changes to youth opportunity in many southern Idaho hunting units. Ultimately it is a hunter’s responsibility to be aware of any changes to the units they are hunting from year to year, and the 2021 Idaho Big Game Seasons and Rules Brochure is the official source for that information.

