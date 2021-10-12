Submit Release
‘Eggstraordinary’ Story Awaits Youngsters on Your Holiday Shopping List

This is a photo of children's book author CK Gregory.

Children's Book Author CK Gregory

This is a photo of the cover of Mr. SunnySide: Imagination.

Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination shares the story of a delicate egg who enters Tommy’s life as a play friend and turns Tommy’s mood from blue to “eggcellent!”

Just in time for holiday shopping comes Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination, a charming children’s tale that shows youngsters the limitless power of their imaginations.

The world can seem, at times, scrambled. I hope my egg friends will set good ‘eggsamples’ for the readers and help children stay on the Sunnyside.”
— Author CK Gregory

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An active imagination is something worth celebrating, and a new book from CK Gregory, Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination, shows young audiences that there is an “eggciting” alternative to screen time: the power of their own minds.

Written for ages 5 to 10, Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination introduces young readers to Tommy, a boy stuck at home on a rainy day. There is nothing to do; his mother is busy making breakfast; and Tommy has grown bored with his toys. What will he do to entertain himself?

An “eggstraordinary” character named Mr. Sunnyside comes to Tommy’s rescue and saves him from boredom by taking Tommy on one adventure after another. Tommy is the only person who can see Mr. Sunnyside, and he’s the only one who needs to, in this charming story that gives new meaning to the power of an active imagination.

With clever wordplay, colorful illustrations and subtle lessons, Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination shares the story of a delicate egg who enters Tommy’s life as a play friend and turns Tommy’s mood from blue to “eggcellent!”

Author CK Gregory worked in many areas of theater and the media, both in front and behind the scenes. Now, he is embarking on a new career as a children's author. Mr. Sunnyside: Imagination is his first book in a series of “eggstra” adventures to come!

“The world can seem, at times, scrambled,” Gregory said. “I hope my egg friends will set good ‘eggsamples’ for the readers and help children stay on the Sunnyside.”

