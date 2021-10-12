Weekend closures set for parts of I-10 in downtown Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Sections of Interstate 10 will be closed in the downtown Phoenix area the next two weekends to allow for scheduled inspections at the Deck Park Tunnel.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers plan ahead and use alternate routes, including Interstate 17 south of the downtown area, while the following I-10 closures are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the I-17 “Stack” interchange and Seventh Street from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Both ramps from I-17 to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will be closed. Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes to access the downtown Phoenix area. Note: State Fair traffic from the West Valley can exit ahead of the closure (including 35th or 27th avenues) and travel north before using eastbound Thomas Road to approach the fairgrounds.

Westbound I-10 closed between the State Route 51/Loop 202 "Mini Stack" interchange and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Southbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 at the Mini Stack will be closed. Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and reconnect with I-10 at the Stack interchange north of Van Buren Street. Westbound I-10 ramps to northbound SR 51 and eastbound Loop 202 will remain open. Traffic using the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will be limited to access to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Note: State Fair traffic from the East Valley can use northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport to reach northbound 19th Avenue or plan on exiting westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ahead of the I-10 closure (32nd or 24th streets) and using westbound McDowell or Thomas roads to approach the fairgrounds.

Regularly scheduled inspections at the I-10 Deck Park Tunnel are conducted every two years. Engineers inspect the structure and other features, including ventilation, lighting, electrical and fire suppression systems. The tunnel opened to traffic in 1990 and allows I-10 traffic north of downtown to travel beneath the area that supports the city of Phoenix’s Hance Park.

Statewide highway conditions, including closures, are available via ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides updates on highway closures and other restrictions via its Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT.