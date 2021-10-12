Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offenses: 1300 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License offenses that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:25 am, First District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside of an establishment, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, 31 year-old James Woodley, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

