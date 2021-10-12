Submit Release
Updated with Photos: Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2000 Block of G Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, inside of a parking garage in the 2000 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 pm, the suspect assaulted the victim with the intent to force the victim to engage in a sexual act. After the assault, the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, slim build, with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white writing and a Covid style mask. The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

