MOSS and Partners Joining to Support Washington Football Team’s Kam Curl’s 4MyCity Fundraiser

MOSS and its partners will tee off with the Washington Football Team's Kam Curl to benefit area non-profit 4MyCity at an event at Top Golf on October 18, 2021.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOSS Building & Design and its partners will tee off as Presenting Sponsors with the Washington Football Team (WFT)’s Kam Curl to benefit area non-profit 4MyCity at an event at Top Golf on October 18, 2021. Curl, a free safety for WFT, as well as several of his teammates, will be in attendance to not only showcase their golf swing skills but also to stress the importance of 4MyCity and its impact on area families who are in need.Curl, who was chosen as a 7th round draft pick by the WFT in 2020, is known for his commitment to his team, his football skills, and his willingness to give back to the local community, which aligns with the community outreach that MOSS has been associated with in the Northern Virginia area for over 20 years. Not only will MOSS’ partners TW Perry, Hampshire Cabinetry, and Ferguson be on hand as sponsors for this important event, area youth football players, including young athletes from the Vienna Broncos, will be in attendance to interact with the football players and learn about why community involvement is a crucial part of everyday life.MOSS CEO, Paul DesRoches feels, "It is important for kids to see those that they look up to and admire giving back and helping those less fortunate. It teaches future generations to make helping others a priority. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to support this great cause with our partners and the WFT.”The October 18th event is just one of many that MOSS has been a part of to aid in the company’s mission of improving the communities we serve. MOSS Mission, MOSS’s nonprofit entity, has the goal of making a difference in the lives of others in need by supporting various causes. All donations and fundraising at the event will benefit 4MyCity achieve the organization’s goal of sustainable management and distribution of food to insecure families.4MyCity started after CEO Chris Dipnarine grew up struggling with food/meals being a constant weekly issue with his family. He started the non-profit in 2018, and since then, the nonprofit has distributed over 116 million pounds of food for families who don’t have the necessary resources or funds. That is estimated to be about 96 million meals for individuals who were in need. With not all food being able to be consumed by humans because of expiration dates, 4MyCity added a new branch to the food rescue mission that takes those non-eatable food items for composting to increase environmental sustainability. It is a full circle for food rescue to prevent unnecessary waste. With Covid affecting so many it was a natural fit for Curl to partner with them and assist in the local DC/VA/MD area to those in need and help provide over 10,000 meals.XXXSince 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable merit awards include 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for four years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY award for outstanding commitment to community service.MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others. For more information, please email hello@mossbuildinganddesign.com.