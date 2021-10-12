Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-03)

, Chairman of the House Budget Committeee, announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“John Yarmuth is a close friend and a trusted colleague of more than fourteen years, and I will be sad to see him leave the House at the end of the 117th Congress. This institution is surely a better one because of his service, not only in his work representing the people of Kentucky’s Third District but also his chairmanship of the Budget Committee. In that role, John has been instrumental in advancing budget policies that meet the challenges of our day with strong investments in families, communities, and more equitable opportunities for Americans to get ahead in our economy. I have been proud to work closely with him this year to advance Democrats’ Build Back Better Act, and I commend him for his instrumental role in bringing together its many parts to produce a piece of legislation that is shaping up to be among the most transformational bills considered by this House in generations to help our people make it in America.

“I want to thank John for his service – not only to the House but to his constituents in Kentucky and to our country. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him over the remaining months of the 117th Congress, and I wish him and his wife Catherine and their family well as they look ahead to the next chapter. I have no doubt that John will continue to serve his community, his state, and his country after his retirement from the House.”