Application Server Market 2021 Present Scenario | Key Players - TIBCO Software Inc., VMware Inc., SAP SE, WIPRO Limited
Using mobile apps with the spread of smartphones and the continued rollout of high-speed internet networks is like driving application server market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advancements in mobile device technologies, wireless networks, and rising digitalization among multiple sectors are expected to drive the growth of the global application server market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing amalgamation of emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), with applications to support and run various applications in a smart and presentable way is likely to support the growth of the application server market .
However, high maintenance & operational cost associated with application servers and lack of expertise in the servers are the major factors expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing acceptance of e-commerce and m-commerce applications among people and rising adoption of IoT technology and cloud platform among the general public are responsible to provide lucrative opportunities to the growing market.
Major players include: Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, NEC Corporation, Nastel Technologies, CA Technologies, TIBCO Software Inc., VMware Inc., SAP SE, WIPRO Limited.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt and expected to significantly affect the application server market in 2020.
• The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the growth of the market. The drop in end users spending on servers and changes in demand from various companies of IT buyers globally affected the application server market growth. Application servers affect the software delivery patterns, and involve methods for developing mobile applications, and open-source software. It ensures an ideal experience while running several applications on smartphones and tablets and viewing various cloud-based applications. The growing use of mobile applications is expected propel the market growth.
