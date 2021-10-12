Virtual public input meeting available Oct. 19 on proposed improvements to Highway 1 near Langdon

BISMARCK, N.D. – A virtual public input meeting will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to receive comments on proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 1 from Nekoma north to the junction of ND 5 in Langdon.

The intent of the project is to improve the existing intersection of ND 1 and 81st Street north of Nekoma, as well as address the failing pavement structure along the entire corridor. Failing pavement structure will be addressed using several strategies including: widening with an overlay along the south half mile, full reconstruction of the 81st Street intersection, full depth reclamation from north of 81st Street to the Langdon city limits, and a mill and overlay in the city limits of Langdon to the junction of ND 5.

More information about this project will be available on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at dot.nd.gov, click Public Meetings under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available Oct. 19. This is not a live event.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT, City of Langdon, City of Nekoma, and SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, to Ryan Schuehle, SRF Engineering, 2370 Vermont Ave, Bismarck, ND 58504 and/or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Ryan Schuehle, P.E. at 701-254-2406 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civils Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

