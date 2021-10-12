Trust Building Is A Key Strategy To Promote Mental Health and Wellness at Work
As more employees are impacted by the weight of the global pandemic, mental health at work is becoming a concern for small and large employers alike. Trust is essential for employees to feel psychologically safe at work. From November 8 – 10, 2021, the 4th annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit will take place virtually. The event will promote trust as a major factor in employee safety and mental wellness at work.
“If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s the importance of collaborating to overcome challenges and build a stronger and more resilient future”; says Joyce Odidison, Founder of the Annual Global Workplace Wellness Summit. The event is based on collaborated efforts of experts in the field, showcasing new ways to promote psychological health and safety at work.
The Summit will highlight teachings from the nine wellness competencies dimensions and the competencies that employees and leaders can adapt and improve to foster a culture of wellness at work. The Summit is the place to bring your entire team to be motivated and inspired to improve their personal and interpersonal wellness, as we strive to build resilience and high performance at work.
About GWWS: The Global Workplace Wellness Summit is an initiative of Interpersonal Wellness Services Inc., a corporate wellness coaching and training firm, to collaborate on a globally inclusive wellness agenda. We invite organizations to bring their entire team to the summit to scale up their wellness initiatives in a time when the health and wellness of so many employees are in jeopardy. The Summit attracts leaders, educators, human resources professionals, health care professionals, community wellness, and disease prevention advocates. Member passes to the Summit comes with a full year of wellness support and resources, as well as contribute to providing support to workplaces in developing countries.
