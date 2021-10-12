VSP BCI Troop B East - Westminster / Sexual assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 20B104984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Troop B East (Westminster Barracks)

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Oct. 24, 2020, at about 11:20 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Landmark College, 19 River Road, Putney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Sexual assault

ACCUSED: Victor Tomelden

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Altamont, New York

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a lengthy investigation, the Vermont State Police on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, arrested Victor Tomelden, 23, of Altamont, New York, on suspicion of a sexual assault that occurred at Landmark College in Putney a year ago.

The investigation began in the early morning hours of Oct. 25, 2020, when the Vermont State Police were notified by Keene (NH) Mutual Aid that they were responding to a report of a sexual assault at the college. VSP detectives spoke with the victim, her mother and Landmark College Public Safety and learned that the suspect and the victim, who were students at the college and knew each other, were in an office on campus late at night on Oct. 24, 2020, when the sexual assault occurred.

Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, Tomelden turned himself in at the Westminster Barracks. He was arrested and processed on suspicion of sexual assault. Tomelden was released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Landmark College Public Safety throughout the investigation.

No further details are available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to arraignment to confirm details of the hearing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.