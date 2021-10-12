Herbicides Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2025

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global herbicides market garnered $25.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/528

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the herbicides market covering aspects including market size and share, market dynamics, market segmentation, and competitive landscape. The report serves as a vital tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them determine how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. It also helps them to grab the opportunities to grow and expand in the space.

The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the global herbicides market. High adoption of herbicides in Latin America, unavailability of fertile land, and decrease in workforce and consequential rise in labor charges drive the growth of the market. However, health hazards by herbicides and growth in health concern restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and prompt acceptance of bioherbicides offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Do Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/528

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

The report offers a broad segmentation of the global herbicides market. It segments the market into type, mode of action, crop type, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into synthetic herbicide and bioherbicide. The synthetic segment contributed 95.3% of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance through 2025. The mode of action segment is divided into selective and non-selective. The selective segment is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue through 2025. Among the crop types, the soybean segment is likely to grab the largest market share during the forecast period. The other subsegments of this section are corn, cotton, wheat, and others. The report covers a study of the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% through 2025 while Europe would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through the study period.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/528

Industry Key Players

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global herbicides market. They include BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

Smiler Reports

Sulfur Fertilizers Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market

Architectural Window Films Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/architectural-window-film-market

Fluorochemicals Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fluorochemicals-market

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research

You just read:

Herbicides Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2025

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Digital Workplace Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers
Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Outlook 2021- Record High Markets Ahead of Escalating Economy Globally
Application Server Market 2021 Present Scenario | Key Players - TIBCO Software Inc., VMware Inc., SAP SE, WIPRO Limited
View All Stories From This Author