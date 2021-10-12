Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 7th Street and L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the intersection of 7th Street and L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, 53 year-old Rodney Jones, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

