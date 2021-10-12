Wanted Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of 30th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:43 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located one adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 40 year-old Kevin Jones, of Northeast, DC. Jones, pictured below, is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

Anyone who has information regarding Jones’ whereabouts should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

