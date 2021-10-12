Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on the Confirmation of Representative Xochitl Torres Small to Serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development

WASHINGTON, October 12, 2021 - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the successful confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small to serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development at the United States Department of Agriculture.

"Representative Xochitl Torres Small's confirmation to serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development is a victory for small towns and rural communities. As the daughter of migrant farm workers and a native of rural New Mexico, Representative Torres Small represents the heart and soul of rural communities. In this role, she will serve as an unwavering voice for millions of rural Americans and drive the effort to revitalize rural economies by implementing President Biden's aggressive plans under Build Back Better. I look forward to working with Representative Torres Small to further USDA's mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America and I am fully confident in her ability to excel in this essential role at the Department."

