Award-Winning Financial Coach Announces New Call-In Showto Offer Live Solutions to Real-Life Financial Challenges
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dave Wallace of the financial consulting firm Dave Wallace Co. puts his career as a Financial Coach spanning nearly two decades to work for the greater good, providing FREE access to financial help valued at $500. The award-winning Financial Coach announced plans to launch a new call-in show that will offer time-tested solutions to real-life financial challenges.
Dave Wallace’s show titled “The Dave Wallace Show” is for people who seek tried-and-true solutions to financial challenges provided by real-life practitioners, not gurus. Dave’s philosophy is unique in that his solutions were shaped by 20+ years of experience with plenty of hard money lessons learned along the way. The show is not about gurus or about getting rich; Rather, it’s about sharing time-tested solutions to help people take valuable action and win with money, with feedback informed by practitioners who have experienced success only after overcoming financial challenges the hard way, multiple times.
In Dave’s words, “We see the masses experiencing unprecedented financial challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, some of which are the result of the pandemic, but most of which are due to a lack of awareness around the core habits that enable people to money better. The Dave Wallace Show is for people who feel overwhelmed, overcommitted, and out of control of their finances, and offers easy-to-follow plans to learn, grow, and improve your relationship with money.”
The show is designed to help the audience:
• Decide what matters financially
• Decide what does not matter financially
• Discuss proven strategies to improve financially
• Avoid common pitfalls that occur financially
Dave also includes practical, tactical steps for reducing bad debt, investing in the future, and discovering financial peace in every season of life.
The Dave Wallace Show is live. Register now to ask Dave your money question. Space is limited due to high demand. Early registration is highly recommended. Click here to claim your free question and answer session today!
About Dave Wallace
Nearly two decades ago, Dave Wallace fought his way out of an entry-level job and into the "big leagues of banking.” Next, he pulled the plug on his 9-5 “banker dream job” to launch Totable Inc., a modern-day technology company. He brought the business from (near) bankruptcy to bankable before its acquisition in 2020. He took what he learned, mostly the hard way, as a practitioner and began putting it into practice to help others money better, returning to his roots as a career Financial Coach. Today, Dave teaches thought-provoking financial solutions for today’s and tomorrow's achievers.
The Dave Wallace Show
+1 (843) 351-1200
help@davewallace.co