Vitamin D Market Demand, Share, Application, Regional Trend & Top Companies Analysis

Global Vitamin D Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Analog (Vitamin D3, Vitamin D2), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Region and Forecast till 2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamin D Market Is expected to account for USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin which is naturally present in various food products such as mushrooms, egg yolk, cod liver oil, and salmon. The ultraviolet rays of sunlight are the most abundant source of vitamin D. It stimulates metal absorption within the gut and maintains adequate humour metal and phosphate concentration to modify traditional mineralization of bone and stop hypocalcemic intermittent tetanus.
Market’s growth is driven by rise in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, growing incidences of osteoporosis in women as well as increased cases of malnutrition in children. However, the regulatory standards for vitamin D are creating a restraint in the market.
Key Players of Vitamin D Market
• BASF SE
• Fermenta Biotech Limited
• DSM
• Dishman Group
• Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd
• Adisseo, Synthesia a.s,
• McKinley Resources Inc.
• Vitablend
• NewGen Pharma.
Increasing number of product launches can propel that market growth as successfully new product launches will help in gaining the revenues of players and shoot up their market share. The business is very characterized by the growing demand for immune health supplements and practical foods, wherever the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has more accelerated the worldwide vitamin D market growth. In addition, the rise in financial gain levels and vital shopper demand for nutritionary & healthy product area unit expected to supply promising prospects for the expansion and diversification of the region’s purposeful food & nutrient product, in turn, resulting in growth within the consumption of vitamin-infused product, and thereby driving the market growth.
Furthermore, In January 2019, Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China) and DSM (Netherlands) signed for the partnership for the sale and purchase of cholesterol. Cholesterol is used to produce vitamin D3. This agreement would help the company to gain its overall capacity and productivity of Vitamin D.
Qualiket Research has segmented the global vitamin D market based on Analog segment and form segment, and region
Analog Segment
• Vitamin D3
• Vitamin D2
Form Segment
• Dry
• Liquid
By Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• China
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Insights & Findings:
• The dry form segment is anticipated to account for a larger share in the following market.
• The segment is more preferred than others segments owing to its greater stability, easy way of handling and storage.
• The vitamin D3 segment act as a dominator for the market growth.
• The liquid segment holds the greater revenue in the market.
• The vitamin D2 considered to be a multi task segment.
• Asia Pacific among the region segment is expected to account for largest share in the market.
Browse Full Research Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/reports-details/Vitamin-D-Market
