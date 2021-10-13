Southwest Center Names Jessyca Leach as New Executive Director

Southwest Center Jessyca Leach, Executive Director, Southwest Center

We will continue to move forward in our mission to provide affirming and inclusive services and advance health equity for LGBTQIA2S+ communities and Queer individuals, and those affected by HIV.” — Pamela Schembs, chair of the Southwest Center’s Board of Directors

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southwest Center’s Board of Directors announced Jessyca Leach (she/her; they/them) as its new Executive Director, effective October 1, 2021. Leach, formerly the Southwest Center’s Interim Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, leads the 31-year-old organization, well known as a state leader in offering financially accessible healthcare and wellness services for Queer and LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, and grounded in its work in HIV testing, prevention, and care.

Leach’s strong financial management expertise, combined with a deep passion for supporting equitable access to healthcare for the Queer community, will help to further advance the Southwest Center’s mission and impact in our community. “Over the three months that Jessyca has served as the Interim Executive Director, she has displayed exceptional leadership resulting in a re-energized and dedicated staff, strong operations and a focus on our future growth,” says Pamela Schembs, chair of the Southwest Center’s Board of Directors. “Together, we will continue to move forward in our mission to provide affirming and inclusive services and advance health equity for LGBTQIA2S+ communities and Queer individuals, and those affected by HIV.”

Leach has been involved with the Southwest Center since 2018 when she began serving as Treasurer on its Board of Directors. She was hired as its Chief Financial Officer in July 2020.

In Leach’s role as Executive Director, she will lead the Southwest Center in finalizing and implementing its strategic plan, focused on growing as a health and wellness center for all Queer individuals and LGBTQIA2S+ communities, people of color, and individuals impacted by HIV. This includes advancing health equity and embracing innovative practices.

“The Southwest Center has a deep history of serving our community with compassion,” said Leach. “I’m honored to be part of an organization that provides culturally competent care to the greater Phoenix area, and excited for the opportunities to serve even more people.”

Prior to her role as the Southwest Center’s Chief Financial Officer, Leach was the Chief Financial Officer for Downtown Phoenix Inc., where she oversaw financial reporting, cash management, and daily operations of the accounting department, and drove deep analytics, and data-driven decision making into all business functions. She has also held accounting roles at the Phoenix Zoo, Imagine Schools, and Honeywell Aerospace.

Throughout her career, Jessyca has been an advocate for the LGBTQIA2S+ community. “As a bisexual cis woman, I want to support my community in any way I possibly can, ” said Leach. “I want to hold the door open for everyone who doesn’t share the privilege that I was born with, and ensure that staff and clients have a safe space at the Southwest Center.”

About the Southwest Center:

For more than 30 years, the Southwest Center has been Arizona’s home for financially accessible, culturally competent healthcare for Queer and LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, and for people living with or at risk of HIV. The Southwest Center offers a wide array of services to help our clients reach and maintain positive health outcomes, including primary care for all; HIV/STI testing, treatment, and prevention; gender-affirming healthcare, hormone replacement therapy, and transgender navigation services; mental health; empowerment coaching; and so much more. Visit SWCenter.org or see us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for more information.