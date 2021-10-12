Gov. Wolf Celebrates Job Creation with Ribbon Cutting for New Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in York County

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today joined BioTechnique CEO John Clapham, the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Governor’s Action Team (GAT), York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber, and local officials at the ribbon cutting ceremony for BioTechnique’s new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County.

Governor Wolf supported the project, which relocated the company from Wisconsin and was coordinated by the GAT, and will create 100 new jobs for the region.

“Just months ago, my administration was thrilled to support BioTechnique in its growth and welcome the company to Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am grateful to be here today as this relocation comes full circle and we officially mark a new start for BioTechnique in our commonwealth, which is renowned for its manufacturing industry.

This investment into York County not only exemplifies how Pennsylvania’s business climate is ideal for growing companies but also creates dozens of new jobs for the community.”

BioTechnique purchased the formerly vacant 160,000 square-foot Unilife pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County and invested in infrastructure, new equipment, and extensively training employees. The relocation included the transfer of equipment, staff, and customers to Conewago Township and brought an over $22 million investment to the region.

The company received a funding proposal from DCED for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $200,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers, a $2 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan,and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program.

“We are grateful for the support from the York County Economic Alliance, the Governor’s Action Team, and Governor Wolf for their generous support to enable BioTechnique to relocate from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania,” said CEO of PSC Biotech and General Manager of BioTechnique John Clapham “We are excited to become a contributor in the success of the Pennsylvania economy”.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“The YCEA is honored to welcome PSC biotech to York County,” said Kevin Schreiber, YCEA President and CEO. “This is testament to our Commonwealth and County’s rich manufacturing and life science industries. PSC brings more than two decades providing life sciences with essential services to ensure that healthcare products are developed, manufactured and distributed to the highest standards, Biotech will generate an estimated 100 jobs over the next three years.”

BioTechnique manufactures sterile injectable drugs that are highly potent. It is a pharmaceutical contract development manufacturing operation (CDMO) providing development services for next generation cancer therapies, novel vaccines, hormonal therapies, and DEA controlled substances.

