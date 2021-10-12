Legendary Sports Executive David Meltzer Brings his Superior Insight to The Sharp App
David Meltzer brings his successful track record to an all-new sports betting platform.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Meltzer, Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Top Business Coach, and International Best Seller, has accepted a key role on the advisory board of The Sharp App. Sharp, a first-of-its-kind sports betting app, has officially launched in both the Apple and Google Play store. Its tools and solutions were developed specifically to educate and empower sports bettors to make smarter decisions and manage their actions.
Meltzer will be heavily involved in background productions, as well as the intricate details of a strong social presence. He will be responsible for creating a financial hierarchy that allows the brand to advance across all levels at a rapid pace. From day one, they were looking for the right person to head up the marketing direction and assist in proper content creation. After Meltzer’s first appearance on “Money Talks,” one of his projects on the app, the match was already made.
“I have been in this business for several years and have been looking for a new way to put my experience in play. After dissecting all the avenues for growth within the Sharp App, I knew it was time to invest.” – David Meltzer
The Sharp App is currently free for download and releases daily content (podcasts, live streams, and articles) providing tips, advice, and strategies aimed at breaking down sports betting to its foundational elements. Meltzer brings his vast marketing experience to the fold as a way to grow exponentially. With acquisitions like this, The Sharp App continues to bring credibility to its name.
Meet David Meltzer
David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh (“Lee”) Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.
Considered one of the top esports entrepreneurs and investors, David is also a three-time international best-selling author, a Top 100 Business Coach, and host of the top entrepreneur podcast, The Playbook.
David is the Executive Producer of the Bloomberg and Amazon television series 2 Minute Drill and also is the executive producer of Entrepreneur’s #1 Digital Business Show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World’s Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich: The Legacy and Beyond the Secret, airing on Netflix.
His life’s mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing…VALUE. In all his content, and communication that’s exactly what you’ll receive.
For more information please visit: www.sharpbets.app
