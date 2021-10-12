Submit Release
Oct. 11 – Oct. 15, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 12, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11

Columbus Day – Office Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 12

9 a.m.         Attend emergency training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operations Center

10 a.m.       Meet with Rep. Stephanie Pitcher Location:    Governor’s Office

10:45 a.m.  Photo op with Utah Warriors professional rugby team Location:    Capitol Rotunda MEDIA ACCESS

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Boards and Commissions Location:    Governor’s Office

2 p.m.         Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location:    Virtual meeting

3 p.m.         Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location:    Senate Caucus Room

4:15 p.m.    Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location:    TBD

6 p.m.         Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show hosted by Mid-Utah Radio Location:    Virtual

Wednesday, Oct. 13

9 a.m.         Tour Encircle SLC Location:    Encircle SLC, 331 E. 600 South, Salt Lake City

10:15 a.m.  Press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location:    Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 253B, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m.   Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location:    Virtual meeting

4 p.m.         Speak at Encircle reception with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location:    The Grand Hall, The Gateway Union Pacific Depot, 400 W. South Temple MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Oct.14

9 a.m. Speak at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit Location:    Salt Palace Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS

9:50 a.m.    Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

11 a.m.       Meet with Utah Department of Insurance  Location:    Virtual meeting

12:30 p.m.  Meet with GoUtah Roundtable Location:    Governor’s Mansion

3:30 p.m.    Meet with senior advisor/director of communications Location:    Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m.    Meet with Utah Department of Health Location:    Virtual meeting

Friday, Oct. 15

9:15 a.m.    Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location:    Virtual meeting

10:20 a.m.  Meet with Department of Public Safety Location:    Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11

Columbus Day – Office Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 12 

9 a.m.         Meet with Consul General of Mongolia  Location:    Goldroom

9:30 a.m.    Attend emergency training Location:    Capitol Emergency Operations Center

10 – 11:55 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m.    Meet with Boards and Commissions Location:    Rampton Room

1:30 – 2:55 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location:    Governor’s Office

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m.    Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location:    Governor’s Office

4:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m.    Meet with general counsel  Location:    Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m.  Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location:    Virtual meeting

12:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Oct. 14

9:50 a.m.    Meet with senior staff Location:    Virtual meeting

10:45 a.m.   Speak at Brigham Young University  Location:    150 E 1230 N, Provo, UT 84604

1:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:     Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 15

8:15 a.m.    Attend Westwater discussion  Location:    Virtual meeting 

10 – 11 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location:    Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       Meet with Consul General of Israel  Location:    Gold room 

6:30 p.m.    Speak at University of Utah Hospital Board Retreat  Location:    7570 Royal St, Park City, UT 84060, USA

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

