Oct. 11 – Oct. 15, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 12, 2021
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day – Office Closed
Tuesday, Oct. 12
9 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center
10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Stephanie Pitcher Location: Governor’s Office
10:45 a.m. Photo op with Utah Warriors professional rugby team Location: Capitol Rotunda MEDIA ACCESS
1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location: Virtual meeting
3 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Senate Caucus Room
4:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location: TBD
6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show hosted by Mid-Utah Radio Location: Virtual
Wednesday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. Tour Encircle SLC Location: Encircle SLC, 331 E. 600 South, Salt Lake City
10:15 a.m. Press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 253B, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS
11:15 a.m. Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location: Virtual meeting
4 p.m. Speak at Encircle reception with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location: The Grand Hall, The Gateway Union Pacific Depot, 400 W. South Temple MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Oct.14
9 a.m. Speak at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS
9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Insurance Location: Virtual meeting
12:30 p.m. Meet with GoUtah Roundtable Location: Governor’s Mansion
3:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor/director of communications Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Health Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Oct. 15
9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting
10:20 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety Location: Virtual meeting
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, Oct. 11
Columbus Day – Office Closed
Tuesday, Oct. 12
9 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Mongolia Location: Goldroom
9:30 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center
10 – 11:55 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Rampton Room
1:30 – 2:55 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Governor’s Office
3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Oct. 13
9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location: Virtual meeting
12:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Thursday, Oct. 14
9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Speak at Brigham Young University Location: 150 E 1230 N, Provo, UT 84604
1:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, Oct. 15
8:15 a.m. Attend Westwater discussion Location: Virtual meeting
10 – 11 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Israel Location: Gold room
6:30 p.m. Speak at University of Utah Hospital Board Retreat Location: 7570 Royal St, Park City, UT 84060, USA
