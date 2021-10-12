Oct. 11 – Oct. 15, 2021: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

October 12, 2021

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day – Office Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 12 9 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center 10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Stephanie Pitcher Location: Governor’s Office 10:45 a.m. Photo op with Utah Warriors professional rugby team Location: Capitol Rotunda MEDIA ACCESS 1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Governor’s Office 2 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Location: Virtual meeting 3 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Senate Caucus Room 4:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location: TBD 6 p.m. Participate in “Direct Link” rural radio show hosted by Mid-Utah Radio Location: Virtual

Wednesday, Oct. 13 9 a.m. Tour Encircle SLC Location: Encircle SLC, 331 E. 600 South, Salt Lake City 10:15 a.m. Press conference with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 253B, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS 11:15 a.m. Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location: Virtual meeting 4 p.m. Speak at Encircle reception with Apple CEO Tim Cook Location: The Grand Hall, The Gateway Union Pacific Depot, 400 W. South Temple MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Oct.14 9 a.m. Speak at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit Location: Salt Palace Convention Center, Grand Ballroom, 100 S. West Temple MEDIA ACCESS 9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 11 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Insurance Location: Virtual meeting 12:30 p.m. Meet with GoUtah Roundtable Location: Governor’s Mansion 3:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor/director of communications Location: Governor’s Office 4:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Health Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Oct. 15 9:15 a.m. Meet with Department of Natural Resources Location: Virtual meeting 10:20 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety Location: Virtual meeting

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11 Columbus Day – Office Closed

Tuesday, Oct. 12 9 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Mongolia Location: Goldroom 9:30 a.m. Attend emergency training Location: Capitol Emergency Operations Center 10 – 11:55 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 1:15 p.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions Location: Rampton Room 1:30 – 2:55 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Wilson Location: Governor’s Office 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 4:15 p.m. Meet with Rep. Mike Schultz Location: Governor’s Office 4:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Oct. 13 9:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel Location: Governor’s Office 11:15 a.m. Participate in COVID-19 Incident Command discussion Location: Virtual meeting 12:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Thursday, Oct. 14 9:50 a.m. Meet with senior staff Location: Virtual meeting 10:45 a.m. Speak at Brigham Young University Location: 150 E 1230 N, Provo, UT 84604 1:30 – 5 p.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Oct. 15 8:15 a.m. Attend Westwater discussion Location: Virtual meeting 10 – 11 a.m. Attend multi-agency budget hearing Location: Lt. Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Israel Location: Gold room 6:30 p.m. Speak at University of Utah Hospital Board Retreat Location: 7570 Royal St, Park City, UT 84060, USA

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###