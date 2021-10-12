Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,214 New WV Business Registrations for September 2021

Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,214 new businesses statewide during the month of September 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of seven new businesses, a 2.54% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Hardy, Brooke and Gilmer counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 17 new business entities registered in Summers County in September 2021. In Hardy County, 15 businesses registered. Brooke County saw 12 new business registrations and Gilmer County registered five new businesses with the Secretary of State's Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of September were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Putnam. Kanawha County successfully registered 97 businesses in September 2021. Monongalia County reported 79 business registrations. In Berkeley County, 76 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 47 new businesses register with Putnam County totaling 43 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,995 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.44% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

All West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently open to the public for in-person services by walk-in or appointment. Appointments can be made online or by phone to visit our Capitol office, the WV One Stop Business Center, or our regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

Our office recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.