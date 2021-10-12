Connect with a Health Coach on a “Heart Level” to Keep the Hope Alive Throughout Your Wellness Journey

Health Coaching with Microbe Formulas Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Wellness Company Microbe Formulas Offers Virtual Health Coaching Services

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You don’t have to go through your health journey alone — wellness company Microbe Formulas provides virtual health coaching for any budget. The Microbe health coaching program offers three different variations of mentorship: Microbe product-focused 1-on-1 sessions, general 1-on-1 sessions, and group sessions

(https://microbeformulas.com/pages/coaching).

Microbe’s health coach, Carol Egan, is a Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Integrative Health Practitioner, and Nutrition Practitioner. She is a member of the American Association of Integrative Health and has completed extensive niche work in the areas of digestive health, detoxification, heavy metals, mold, parasites, and their implications on the state of health and the quality of lives.

Microbe Formulas is a natural health company that focuses on foundational health through proper drainage and gut function, immune system support, and detoxification. Their health coaching services give individuals a guiding hand through the process of building a foundation for health in their lives.

The Microbe product-focused coaching sessions are designed to support individuals through Microbe’s unique product journey called the Foundational Protocol. This protocol guides customers through an intentional sequence of products, starting with supporting proper drainage. The company promotes the philosophy that the order in which you address issues can make all the difference in facilitating optimal health.

Regarding the 1-on-1 product sessions, health coach Egan says, “Microbe products are life-changing! But getting started on the journey can be daunting. That is why you-focused 1-on-1 sessions can be so helpful. Many of us have expectations set by mainstream medicine, and can feel easily discouraged by the time needed to get to the root causes of illness. To help my clients feel hopeful again and confident in the process is one of the greatest honors of my life!”

Individuals can also enroll in general health coaching where the Microbe products may not be the main focus, but can be discussed in addition to other healthy lifestyle guidance. In Microbe’s group health coaching sessions, Egan shares health advice and facilitates a Q&A on a first come, first serve basis to attendees. These sessions are free to anyone interested when they use the discount code ILOVECOACHING on the registration page.

Egan says, “While the group sessions are a great place to get your feet wet, special things happen in 1-on-1 calls that can’t always happen in a group setting. Especially connecting on a heart level. In general, when we connect with someone on a heart level, we develop a trust in them. And this is when healing magic happens — inside trusted space.”

Learn more about health coaching and schedule your call on the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/coaching).

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.