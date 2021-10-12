Digital Therapeutics Market Market to Generate $13.80 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the digital therapeutics market throughout the forecast period.
Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Disease, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID), and Others), Product Type (Software and Device), and Sales Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
The rise in the utilization of smartphones and tablets, coupled with the increase in incidences of chronic diseases boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding healthcare-associated with smartphone applications and concerns regarding security or privacy of patient data restricts the market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for the key market players.
Based on the application segment, obesity is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the obese population worldwide. This increase in the obese population leads to various obesity-related conditions such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers, which are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death. In addition, the presence of a large number of key market players offering digital therapeutics solutions for obesity further contributes to the growth of the global digital therapeutics market.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
The major companies profiled in this report include 2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. Other players operating in the digital therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline, Mango Health Inc., Veeva Systems, Healthmine Inc., Blue Mesa, Virta Health Corp, Glooko Inc., and among others.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders
1.3.Key Market Segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools & models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.2.Top winning strategies
3.3.Top player positioning, 2019
3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.1.1.Increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps
3.5.1.2.Growth in need to control healthcare costs
3.5.1.3.Rise in incidences of chronic diseases
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.2.1.Lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries
3.5.2.2.Patient data privacy concerns
3.5.3.Opportunity
3.5.3.1.Emerging markets offer significant growth opportunities
3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the digital therapeutics market
3.7.Impact of government regulations on global digital therapeutics market
3.7.1.U.S. FDA’s premarket clearance and approval requirements
3.7.2.European Union premarket clearance and approval requirements
3.7.3.Japan premarket clearance and approval requirements
3.8.Strategy adopted by top 10 start-ups
3.8.1.Meru Health, Inc.
3.8.2.Bold Health Limited
3.8.3.BehaVR, LLC
3.8.4.Naluri Hidup Sdn Bhd
3.8.5.Big Health
3.8.6.Hinge Health, Inc.
3.8.7.Glooko, Inc.
3.8.8.Holmusk Pte. Ltd.
3.8.9.Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd.
3.8.10.Virta Health Corp.
3.9.Key digital technologies for digital therapeutics
3.9.1.Mobile health (mHealth)
3.9.2.Personalized healthcare
3.9.3.Digital Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)
3.9.4.Wearable devices and sensors
3.10.Necessary human resources required for digital therapeutics development
3.11.Usage of patient data acquired from digital therapeutics
3.11.1.Types of personal information that are collected by DTx companies
