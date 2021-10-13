The Advance Group President Appointed to Office Moving Alliance Board of Directors
Anthony Parziale, President of The Advance Group, New York’s largest office moving, warehousing, logistics company, appointed to OMA board of directors
With real estate portfolios in unprecedented transitions, it’s an exciting time to have this role within OMA’s organization.”FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advance Group, New York’s largest office moving, warehousing, logistics and furniture installation company, announced today that, Anthony Parziale, President of The Advance Group, has been appointed to Office Moving Alliance, LLC (OMA) board of directors effective October 1, 2021.
“I’m honored to be elected along with three incumbents to join the existing members of the board of directors who are all leaders in OMA Partners,” said Anthony Parziale, President of The Advance Group. “With real estate portfolios in unprecedented transitions, it’s an exciting time to have this role within OMA’s organization. It will allow me to bring strong relationships, shared and valuable perspectives to the OMA board and contribute to OMA’s global strategic planning and goals.”
Doug Hollingshead, the President of The Office Moving Alliance stated “The OMA Board is excited to have Anthony join our BOD through this competitive election process. Anthony has been an engaged and positive principal for the Advance Group as OMA has scaled its business model to benefit the industry, its typical customer base and our partners. Anthony’s industry experience will provide OMA and its partners valued leadership as we continue our strategic plan to grow the business model at an unparalleled pace while offering a disruptive model to a traditionally stale industry.”
Office Moving Alliance is an international network of commercial moving, storage and office furniture installation specialists serving over 200 key cities in 10 countries. OMA is a for-profit, LLC organization that is professionally managed by a group of individuals; each having over 20+ years of leadership in the Commercial Moving Industry. The elected Board of Directors is made up of 7 members, who serve 3-year terms in a rotating order, ensuring consistent management and oversight of all strategic goals.
Parziale, on behalf of The Advance Group, has been a fully vested partner of OMA for 10 years. As part of the largest market of the OMA network, he consistently drives The Advance Group’s commitment to National and Global Accounts from the top down. To achieve this, Parziale has assigned various roles within his organization to spearhead The Advance Group’s national and global service lines. Parziale has earned his merits over the past 20+ years. His out-of-the-box thinking, coupled with pragmatic leadership has leveraged The Advance Group to achieve great success within the OMA network.
About The Advance Group
The Advance Group is the largest and most experienced corporate moving solutions provider in the New York tristate area. An innovative organization, it includes office moving, furniture installation, product distribution, storage, technology solutions, refinishing services, logistics and document management. The Advance Group has over 40 years of broad-based experience, national and international connections for complex moves, the largest talent pool and most experienced management-level team in the industry, and a centralized management operation that, together, provide a seamless, cost-effective, and highly coordinated response to your most challenging projects.
