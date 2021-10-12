Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program
AMES, Iowa – October 12, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1,497,675 for four State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.
The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.
|
|
$384,000
|
|
$220,080
|
|
$400,000
|
|
$493,595
For more information, contact Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us.