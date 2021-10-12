Submit Release
News Search

There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,944 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program

AMES, Iowa – October 12, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1,497,675 for four State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below. 

  • Heart of Iowa Nature Trail: Paving Skunk River Bridge to 610th Avenue (Story County Conservation Board)

$384,000
  • Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector: S Avenue to Iowa 210 (Woodward)

$220,080
  • Grant Wood Trail: Paving Waldo’s Rock Park to Oxley Road (Linn County Conservation Board)

$400,000
  • Keokuk Riverfront Trail (Keokuk)

$493,595

#

 

For more information, contact Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us.

You just read:

Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.