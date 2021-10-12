Iowa Transportation Commission approves funding for State Recreational Trails Program

AMES, Iowa – October 12, 2021 – Today, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved $1,497,675 for four State Recreational Trails Program projects. The State Recreational Trails Program was created in 1988 with the purpose of developing and maintaining recreational trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users. This funding is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations through an annual application-based program.

The projects and approved funding amounts are listed below.

Heart of Iowa Nature Trail: Paving Skunk River Bridge to 610th Avenue (Story County Conservation Board) $384,000 Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector: S Avenue to Iowa 210 (Woodward) $220,080 Grant Wood Trail: Paving Waldo’s Rock Park to Oxley Road (Linn County Conservation Board) $400,000 Keokuk Riverfront Trail (Keokuk) $493,595

For more information, contact Craig Markley at 515-239-1027 or craig.markley@iowadot.us.