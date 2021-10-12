Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 12
Waterloo, Iowa – Oct. 12, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Waterloo.
Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, October 12
|
Order Number
|
Title
|
Action taken
|
Presenter
|
D-2022-24
|
Approve Minutes of the September 14, 2021, Commission Meeting
|
Approved
|
Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919
|
SO-2022-25
|
Administrative Rules 761 IAC
-117 – Outdoor Advertising
-120 – Private Directional Signing
|
Approved
|
Dave Lorenzen, director, Systems Operations Division, 515-239-1124
|
TD-2022-26
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) application – City of Clinton
|
Approved
|
Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027
|
TD-2022-27
|
Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Rural Housing Pilot Program
|
Deferred
|
Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027
|
TD-2022-28
|
State Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Craig Markley, director,
Systems Planning Bureau,
515-239-1027
|
TD-2022-29
|
Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Recommendations
|
Approved (Link to news release)
|
Tamara Nicholson, director, Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1052
|
TD-2022-30
|
Fiscal Year 2023 Highway-Railroad Crossing Safety Program
|
Approved
|
Kris Klop Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1108
|
TD-2022-31
|
2023 Highway-Railroad Crossing Surface Repair Program
|
Approved
|
Kris Klop Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1108
The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.
Clinton: Up to $3,592,500 from the city share of the RISE fund was approved for a modified RISE Local Development project to assist in reconstruction of approximately 5,000 feet of South 54th Street, turn lanes on U.S. 30 and increasing by 2,000 feet the construction of 36th Avenue South to approximately 6,000 feet located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of 345 acres. Transportation Commission policy allows for project scope and cost modifications for certified sites. This project is anticipated to be completed by September 2023.