Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, October 12

Waterloo, Iowa – Oct. 12, 2021 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Waterloo.

Business meeting actions taken Tuesday, October 12

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2022-24 Approve Minutes of the September 14, 2021, Commission Meeting Approved Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 SO-2022-25 Administrative Rules 761 IAC -117 – Outdoor Advertising -120 – Private Directional Signing Approved Dave Lorenzen, director, Systems Operations Division, 515-239-1124 TD-2022-26 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) application – City of Clinton Approved Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-27 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Rural Housing Pilot Program Deferred Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-28 State Recreational Trails Program Funding Recommendations Approved (Link to news release) Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 TD-2022-29 Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Recommendations Approved (Link to news release) Tamara Nicholson, director, Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1052 TD-2022-30 Fiscal Year 2023 Highway-Railroad Crossing Safety Program Approved Kris Klop Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1108 TD-2022-31 2023 Highway-Railroad Crossing Surface Repair Program Approved Kris Klop Modal Transportation Bureau 515-239-1108

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Clinton: Up to $3,592,500 from the city share of the RISE fund was approved for a modified RISE Local Development project to assist in reconstruction of approximately 5,000 feet of South 54th Street, turn lanes on U.S. 30 and increasing by 2,000 feet the construction of 36th Avenue South to approximately 6,000 feet located on the southwest side of town. This project is necessary to provide improved access to Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park, an Iowa Economic Development Authority certified site of 345 acres. Transportation Commission policy allows for project scope and cost modifications for certified sites. This project is anticipated to be completed by September 2023.