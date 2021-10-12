Medical Spa Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will growing at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2025
Medical spas or medispas uniquely blend medicine and aesthetics to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxed ambience.
According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Medical Spa Market by Services (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Scars & Striae, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Medical spas or medispas uniquely blend medicine and aesthetics to provide quality cosmetic treatments in a relaxed ambience. Anti-wrinkle injections, Botox injections, fine-line reduction, acne therapy, and fillers are some of the various treatments included in medical spas.
Increasing use of aesthetic medicine and cosmetic treatment options for beauty enhancement and growing wellness trends among the developed countries drive the market. However, medical spa procedures are very expensive, which restricts market growth, especially in developing economies. Moreover, the expansion of medical tourism in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, creates lucrative opportunities for key market players.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players:
Global Medical Spa Market are Allure Medspa, Biovital Medspa, Canyon Ranch, Inc., Chiva Som, Clinique La Prairie, Hyatt Corporation, Sciton, Inc., True Skin Care Center, Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa, and Westchase Medspa. Other players operating in the value chain are Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Syneron Medical, Ltd., Spa Vitoria, and Lanserhof.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Medical Spa Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers Medical Spa Market analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Medical Spa Market growth.
