Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation Announces New Survivor Strong Scholarship
Grace had a creative soul with a sweet spirit. Despite her everyday challenges, treatments, and chemotherapy, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from high school in May of 2017 with a 4.4 GPA. We hope that her diligent work effort, despite her diagnosis will inspire others.
Peter Hebberd represented the true picture of acceptance. He treated everyone as equal and believed each individual was capable of something amazing. Peter loved his Colombian heritage, and he taught us all to stop and take time out for others.
Applications for Survivor Strong and CBTF's four other scholarships will be open until November 19NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 12, 2021 Children's Brain Tumor Foundation www.cbtf.org) is excited to announce their newest scholarship, Survivor Strong. This $2500 scholarship is sponsored by Allan and Phyllis Walters, who believe in the strength and resilience of brain tumor survivors. The application for Survivor Strong and CBTF's four other scholarships will be open until November 19. Then, the winners will be announced live on CBTF's Second Annual Holiday Webathon.
CBTF's first scholarship was The Amazing Grace scholarship, awarded twice a year to a brain tumor survivor pursuing a college degree who has shown the excellence and love of learning exhibited by Grace Fulcher. In May of this year, CBTF announced three additional scholarships. First, the Peter Hebberd Diversity Scholarship, in memory of Peter Hebberd, to celebrate his generous and accepting spirit, and the love and pride he had for his Colombian heritage. Second, the Rosalie Ou Scholarship is presented to students who share Rosalie's passion for fashion and art. Finally, the Sibling Strong Scholarship honors the impact on siblings when their sister or brother is diagnosed with a brain tumor. These scholarships wouldn't be possible without CBTF's donors, including the Fulcher Family and Allan and Phyllis Walters!
CBTF's spring scholarship recipients were excited to share their future aspirations. "I am certain that I have a purpose to live life and own my story in a way to inspire others." said Raymond Beasley, recipient of the Peter Hebbard Diversity Scholarship. Raymond was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 4. He graduated from Heritage High School on the Academic Honor Roll and is attending Hampton University this fall with aspirations of becoming a sports broadcaster.
Jade Diaz, inspired by the psychologist assigned to her during treatment, is pursuing a career as a pediatric neuropsychologist at Valencia College. Jade shared, "I am proud of who I have become, and I will always tell my story as a way to inspire others."
Winner of the Rosalie Out of the Ordinary Scholarship, Gabriela Aldridge, was 7 when she was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma. She is attending The University of Alabama and studying Apparel & Textiles. Gabriela's dream is to one day open a size-inclusive and empowering clothing brand! This dream was inspired by the struggles she endured with her weight due to hypothalamic obesity caused by her brain tumor. Gabriela shared that "I hope to help make the fashion industry a more welcoming and inclusive environment!"
"Cancer is a family affair," stated Nathan Whistler, recipient of the Sibling Strong Scholarship. Nathan’s brother was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at the age of 9. He is currently pursuing a nursing degree at Wisconsin Lutheran College and so that he can be a support to others.
"CBTF recognizes survivors and siblings as the keys to our future," states CBTF President Stacia Wagner. She added, "We want to honor the dedication and perseverance families face after a child is diagnosed with a pediatric brain or spinal cord tumor. We also want to honor the memory of Grace, Peter and Rosalie. Our scholarships are only possible because of generous donors like the Fulcher, Hebberd and Ou families and the generosity of friends like the Walter's."
Please visit our website, cbtf.org, for more scholarship information and to support our scholarship program.
About CBTF
The Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) was founded in 1988 by a group of dedicated parents, physicians, and friends. Our mission is to improve the treatment, quality of life, and the long term outlook for children with brain and spinal cord tumors through research support, education, and advocacy to families and survivors. In addition to providing funds to research a cure, CBTF is the nation’s leader in quality of life programs for families impacted by brain and spinal cord tumors. We support families from the day of diagnosis and throughout the brain tumor journey.
