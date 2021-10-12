Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation Announces New Survivor Strong Scholarship

Grace had a creative soul with a sweet spirit. Despite her everyday challenges, treatments, and chemotherapy, she graduated Summa Cum Laude from high school in May of 2017 with a 4.4 GPA. We hope that her diligent work effort, despite her diagnosis will inspire others.

Peter Hebberd represented the true picture of acceptance. He treated everyone as equal and believed each individual was capable of something amazing. Peter loved his Colombian heritage, and he taught us all to stop and take time out for others.