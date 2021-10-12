Submit Release
President Ramkalawan sends message of congratulations to the newly appointed Chancellor of the Republic of Austria

President Ramkalawan sent a message of congratulations to H.E Mr. Alexander Schallenberg, on the occasion of his appointment as Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

In his message, the Seychelles head of state said: “I would like to extend, on behalf of the Government and the people of Seychelles and on my own behalf, our sincere and warmest congratulations. Seychelles and Austria share a strong friendship and we attach great importance to the cooperation between our two countries”.

Following his visit to Austria earlier this year, President Ramkalawan reaffirmed his and the Seychelles government's commitment towards strengthening the two nations' friendship ties.

The President ended his message by wishing Mr. Schallenberg success and wisdom in his responsibilities.

