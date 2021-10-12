Online Photo Printing Market size worth $ 21,082.23 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.47% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The widespread utilization of smartphones, tablets, and digital cameras to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras, continuous development of new products, growing gifting culture, and rising demand for 3D printed personalized photo gifts are the key factors that is driving the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Online Photo Printing Market ” By Type (Film Printing and Digital Printing), By Application (Personal Use and Commercial Use), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Online Photo Printing Market size was valued at USD 13,074.70 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21,082.23 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.47% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Online Photo Printing Market Overview

Increasing adoption of smartphones at a substantial pace due to the high convenience associated with them is driving the market growth. A rise in disposable income with a higher tendency to spend on luxury gifts is another prominent factor favoring the growth of this market. For instance, according to Oberlo statistics, the total number of smartphone users worldwide in 2020 was 3.6 billion, up from 3.4 billion in 2019, representing a 5.9% yearly growth.

Smartphones are now the most popular device for taking photographs. The tremendous advancements in smartphone camera capabilities, as well as the quick feedback culture promoted by social media applications like Instagram, make it more likely that users will be pushed to shoot and share images, regardless of their profession or not. According to the research firm InfoTrends, camera sales have dropped dramatically, but the number of photos taken has increased dramatically, with an estimated 1 trillion images shot in 2017. These statics clearly shows that the preference of consumers is shifting towards digital devices, which is expected to propel the growth of the global online photo printing market. In addition to this, continuous development of new products, growing gifting culture, and rising demand for 3D printed personalized photo gifts are the major factors that have boosted the growth of the online photo printing market. Moreover, the rising popularity of adventure tourism, growing culture of customized photo frame gifting, and increasing per capita income are some of the factors that have triggered the growth of the photography market, eventually, supporting the growth of the online photo printing market.

Key Developments in Online Photo Printing Market

Printful is partnering with local manufacturers in two major Brazilian cities, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, to provide its services in Brazil. One of the partners will print apparel products, while the other will focus on the interior, and home, and living items.

PhotoBox has acquired Greetz, a Netherlands based online greeting website delivering and shipping, e-cards and gifts to the local clientele.

The major players in the market are Market Cewe, Printful, Mixbook, Vistaprint, Amazon Prints, Walmart, and the rest others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Online Photo Printing Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Online Photo Printing Market, By Type Film Printing Digital Printing



Online Photo Printing Market, By Application Personal Use Commercial Use



Online Photo Printing Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



